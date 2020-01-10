Carnival cancels all cruises out of Galveston through 2020

Carnival operates four vessels out of Galveston. This will impact roughly three dozen trips that were scheduled to set sail now and through the end of 2021.

HOUSTON — Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all cruises set to sail out of the Port of Galveston through the rest of the year.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control decided to extend its no-sail order for cruise operations amid reports of recent outbreaks of the new coronavirus on ships overseas.

Carnival operates four vessels out of Galveston -- Dream, Breeze, Freedom and Vista. These cancelations will impact roughly three dozen sailings that were scheduled to sail between now and the end of 2021.

*We have reached out to Carnival Cruise Line to see how many cruises out of Galveston were scheduled for this year and to see what travelers should do about refunds. We will update this page when we hear back from Carnival officials.*

At this time, the only Carnival cruises not impacted are the ones sailing out of Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla. However, the cruise line is providing guests booked in November and December out of Miami and Port Canaveral the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving, which includes a combination future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund.

"We want to continue to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Caper Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations, "Carnival said in a statement. "We are dedicated to getting back to operations when the time is right."