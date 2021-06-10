2 passengers onboard fully-vaccinated Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for COVID-19

A pair of passengers onboard one of the first fully-vaccinated simulation cruises have tested positive for COVID-19, Royal Caribbean said in a statement.
The two guests were sharing a room onboard Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Millennium ship. Their tests came back positive during the end-of-cruise testing, which is done three days before returning to the United States, the cruise line said.
Passengers were required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test 72-hours before the ship set sail from the Caribbean island of St. Maarten, according to Royal Caribbean.
"This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit," Royal Caribbean said.
The cruise line said the two guests, who are asymptomatic, are in isolation and being monitored while crew members conduct contact tracing.
