Here are the top Texas vacation destinations in 2021

Vacation rental company Vacasa recently shared its top destinations in Texas in the first quarter of this year and Austin leads the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — Vacations are being planned across Texas.

Vacation rental company Vacasa recently shared its top vacation destinations in Texas for the first quarter of 2021.

To determine the rankings, the company calculated occupancy rates based on the percentage of available unit nights booked. Austin ranked No. 1, meaning it had the fewest number of units available to book and therefore was the most in-demand market.

“Consumer preference for professionally managed vacation rentals remains high and we are consistently outperforming last year for February and March," Vacasa Vice President of Revenue Management Natalia Sutin in an email. "Though we are seeing a longer booking window — or how far in advance a guest books before their stay — in the new year signifying increased confidence in travel, we still expect last-minute getaways to be a trend that continues this year."

Many cities in Vacasa's Top 10 list are home to some of Texas' most sought after beach rental properties.

"According to a recent survey we commissioned, most travelers are planning their spring vacation(s) at a beach (57 percent) and/or lake (25 percent), so it’s no surprise that places like Corpus Christi, Crystal Beach and Burnet had sizable year-over-year jumps in occupancy as people seek out waterfront vacation spots," she said in a prepared statement.

For North Texans not looking to travel yet, staycations are still an option — last year, Plano was ranked the best city in the U.S. by WalletHub for staycations. Irving, Arlington, Garland and Grand Prairie all made appearances among the top 30 as well.

Here's Vacasa's Top 10 list for the most in-demand Texas vacation sites for the first quarter. For the Top 5, click here.

10. Jamaica Beach

9. Burnet

8. Galveston

7. Crystal Beach