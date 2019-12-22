CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week is one of the busiest times on highways all across the nation, so here are a few safety travel tips for the holidays.

AAA says you should double-check the basics: your oil, battery, radiator fluid, tires, and windshield wipers.

You also want to make sure all of your lights and turn signals work are working properly.

There is already wintry weather in some parts of the country, so officials say you should always pack an emergency kit.

It is always better to be prepared.

Now, if you're hitting the sand for the holidays, Rangers out at Padre Island National Seashore want to warn drivers to be careful in the fog.

Rangers say earlier this week an SUV overturned after it hit a half-buried log.

PINS officials say the darkness, heavy fog, and sand mask dangerous debris often found on the beach.

Luckily, this driver and passengers were okay.

Park Rangers say they were wearing their seatbelts, and driving below the speed limit.

They ask drivers to use caution, and always use their seat belts no matter how slow they are driving.

