ATLANTA — Thousands of travelers are expected to make their way through the world's busiest airport on Sunday as they head home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

On top of that, a major winter storm is moving across the northern states, which has prompted most airlines to issue travel waivers through Monday and Tuesday.

This may delay travel for some passengers as they make their way to their destinations.

On Sunday morning, passengers appeared to be moving smoothly through Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, with minimal delays overall.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration was reporting major delays to airports in the New York area -- with delays of up to three hours for flights in and out of New York LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports, as well as three to four hour delays for flights into and out of San Francisco International Airport as a result of bad weather on both coasts.

RELATED: Delta announces waivers for travelers ahead of storm in upper Midwest, Northeast

Delays were only expected to increase throughout the day on Sunday.

Travelers are advised to check with their air carrier before heading to the airport.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting