Southwest Airlines set to begin Colorado Springs service

Southwest fares between Colorado Springs and Denver could be as low as $29 for a one-way flight.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southwest Airlines will begin service to Colorado Springs Airport (COS) this week.

Colorado Springs Airport will become Southwest's newest Colorado destination when service begins Thursday, March 11, 2021.

New Southwest Airlines routes include:

Between Colorado Springs and Denver (four times daily)

Between Colorado Springs and Las Vegas (twice daily)

Between Colorado Springs and Phoenix (twice daily)

Between Colorado Springs and Dallas (Love Field) (three times daily)

Between Colorado Springs and Chicago (Midway) (twice daily)

“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest Airlines to our community and look forward to the positive economic and cultural impact it will have,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “Whenever I have discussed air service in Colorado Springs with our citizens, they inevitably ask about Southwest Airlines. I want to thank all of our partners, Visit COS, the Chamber & EDC, the Regional Air Service Task Force and the team at our airport for their collaboration and support in bringing Southwest Airlines to Colorado Springs."

Southwest said its fares between Colorado Springs and Denver will be as low as $29 for a one-way flight.

"These additional investments in Chicago and Colorado provide even more convenience for our current customers while also making it more convenient for new travelers to choose Southwest as we begin service from their preferred airport," said Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President Andrew Watterson.

The airline also announced Monday it would begin new flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Eugene, Oregon; and Bellingham, Washington.

Southwest Airlines previously began service to Montrose and Steamboat Springs in December.

