'We recognize falling short' | Southwest Airlines releases statement amid holiday flight cancellations

Since Christmas Eve, Southwest pointed to the winter storm that swept the U.S. last week as the reason for the travel disruptions.

HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines is under fire after thousands of flights were canceled or delayed during the Christmas holiday, leaving thousands of people, and their bags, stranded in airports across the U.S.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, the airline canceled more than 2,690, or about 66%, of all flights, according to FlightAware. That's a big increase from Christmas Day when FlightAware reported 1,635 Southwest flights being canceled, or about 42%.

On Monday, the airline released a statement sending its "heartfelt apologies" and said it's working "to make things right" for customers and its employees. Read the full statement below.

"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable.

"And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.

"We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.

"We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. This forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.

"This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period. And we’re working to reach to Customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options.

"Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known.

"On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees.

"With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize."