Operations at Dallas Love Field resume after shooting

Just before 11 a.m., Dallas police say a 37-year-old woman fired several rounds from a handgun near a ticket counter at Dallas Love Field.

DALLAS — All flight operations were suspended at Dallas Love Field for several hours following a shooting at the airport Monday morning, officials say. Operations were back to normal just after 3:30 p.m.

Just before 11 a.m., Dallas police said a 37-year-old woman, identified as Portia Odufuwa, fired several rounds from a handgun near a ticket counter at Dallas Love Field, before being shot in the "lower extremities" by officers and taken to a local hospital.

Police said Odufuwa was the only one injured in the shooting.

Her motive has not yet been revealed.

As officers continue to investigate, travelers were dealing with the aftermath of the traumatic incident. Many who took off running when the shots rang out are updating loved ones and trying to get information on the status of their flights.

TSA said all travelers have been rescreened and cleared through the airport security checkpoint.

Hundreds of travelers are stuck at the airport, trying to figure out what to do. While the @dallaslovefield terminal is temporarily shut down, travelers say they’re dealing with cancellations and delayed flights, as the shooting investigation continues. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/rcHmXCegx4 — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) July 25, 2022

Southwest Airlines flights bound for Love Field were being held at their departure airports, the FAA said. Operations resumed just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

