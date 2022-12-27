Here's how you can request a refund or rebook your Southwest Airlines flight

Southwest continues to address it's wide-scale disruptions after it claimed severe winter weather hampered its operations.

HOUSTON — Did Southwest Airlines cancel your flight?

The airline says all customers who had trips planned between Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 2 are able to rebook their flight or travel on standby without paying any additional fees.

If your flight was canceled, you can also request a refund for your unused ticket to the original form of payment.

In a statement, Southwest said they will "make things right for those we've let down, including our employees."

Meanwhile, the travel nightmare for thousands of Southwest passengers continues. Most of the airline's flights over the next couple of days have been canceled, leaving passengers stranded and, in many cases, separated from their luggage.

According to FlightAware.com, as of noon Tuesday, Southwest Airlines had 2,571 cancellations, which is 63% of its flights. There were also 486 delays. The airline has already canceled 2,474 of its Wednesday flights, or 62%.