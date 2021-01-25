Texas driver's license COVID-19 expiration waiver ends in April

For Texas drivers who have taken advantage of the COVID-19 waiver that doesn't require you to renew your license, time is running out.

TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: The video above is a KVUE report from October of 2020.

Texas drivers with expired driver's licenses will need to get them updated soon because the waiver on expiration dates ends in April, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Gov. Greg Abbott granted a waiver in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed Texans with driver's licenses expiring on or after March 13, 2020, to not have to renew them. Abbott's waiver ends on April 14, 2021, DPS said in a press release.

“Driver License employees have worked diligently to help Texans during challenging times and should be commended for their dedication,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a written statement. “The Driver License Division has innovated to better serve constituents by implementing a new appointment solution to improve services and by providing extended hours at several locations across the state.”

How to schedule an appointment to renew your Texas driver's license

Texans have a few options to utilize when looking at renewing their driver's licenses. Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their driver's license card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

Another way would be to schedule an in-person appointment. It is important to note that services at driver's license offices are now conducted by appointment only, according to DPS. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler.

If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, DPS suggests you check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby. DPS said all its offices offer a limited number of same-day appointments, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Finally, most offices also offer customers without an appointment a spot on a “standby list." These customers are required to wait in the office and are assisted in the event of a cancelation or no-show, DPS said. The number of "standby" appointments available is limited to ensure all customers who are placed on the list will be served by the end of the day.

To assist customers needing in-office driver's license services, DPS said it has expanded office hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at designated high-volume offices.