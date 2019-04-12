PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A train derailed Wednesday morning following a crash with a semi just south of Platteville, according to the Fort Lupton Fire Department.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 85 between Fort Lupton and Platteville at about 5:30 a.m. Both directions of the highway are closed from County Road 30 to Highway 66.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said that the driver of the semi sustained minor injuries in the wreck.

Video from SKY9 shows several derailed train cars and debris scattered along the highway.

Traffic backups were visible along Highway 85 during the morning commute. CSP has asked drivers to avoid the area if possible and to plan for an extended closure.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Another serious crash near Plateville on Highway 66 left two people dead shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The highway there is expected to be closed in both directions for an extended period of time.

Platteville is located 18 miles south of Greeley in Weld County.

