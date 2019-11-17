LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday season is the busiest time of the year and officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are expecting another record-breaking year.

Officials say an estimated 26.8 million travelers will pass through security checkpoints nationwide from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2.

The TSA says the busiest travel days leading up to Thanksgiving will be Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, the Sunday after the holiday.

So how does travel safe and smart during this season?

Pack light! The TSA says when you’re packing for your flight, be sure there are no prohibited items in baggage. They say you can bring baked goods through checkpoints but liquids like eggnog, syrup and jellies must go into checked bags. If you are unsure of the rules, you can check out the 3-1-1 liquids rule or use the “What Can I Bring” tool on the TSA’s website.

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before flight time. This will give you enough time to travel through security checkpoints. For an $85 fee, travelers can wait up to 5 minutes or less with TSA pre-check and it’s good up to 5 years.

Make sure your carry-on fits. Many airlines require bags to be 9 inches x 14 inches x 22 inches and this includes the wheels. Click here for a need to know on specifics. In case your luggage gets lost, always put a spare outfit inside your carry-on – that could come in handy.

Flying is the safest way to travel and for a great experience, be sure to listen to the flight crew. If a situation happens to arise, the flight attendant and pilots are there to help everyone remain safe. They urge travelers NOT to take selfies in emergency situations.

Don’t bring belongings with you if you have to evacuate.

If you happen to be sitting in an emergency exit row, airlines have specific qualifications for those who are placed in those seats. Check the passenger card and always ask flight attendants if you are have questions.

Visit your airline’s or airport’s website for the latest flight delays and cancellations.





