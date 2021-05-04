4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES — A minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake has given the Los Angeles area a pre-dawn shaking.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park. It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).
The quake was recorded at 4.44 a.m. Monday local time. The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected. Several foreshocks, the largest being 3.3, preceded the quake, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:
- What you need to know about ShakeAlert, the earthquake warning system | Earthquake Ready or Not
- What can happen to our power grids after an earthquake? | Earthquake Ready or Not
- Why a disaster kit will help you survive the next big one | Earthquake Ready or Not
- What you need to know about the San Andreas fault | Earthquake Ready or Not
- The science of forecasting earthquakes | Earthquake Ready or Not
- How vulnerable is California to tsunamis? | Earthquake Ready or Not
WATCH MORE: Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.