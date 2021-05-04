After a gorgeous Easter Sunday, the heat is on this coming week

An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out Monday, but don't plan on having to make any adjustments to your plans to start your work week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out Monday, but don't plan on having to make any adjustments to your plans to start your work week. After the disturbance moves east early Tuesday morning, winds will start turning more out of the south, pushing temperatures well into the 80s for the week ahead.

Tonight: Another nice night is in store for the Coastal Bend under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s, and dew points will remain in the 50s, keeping the air nice and dry, for the time being.

Monday: A rogue shower chance can't be ruled out on our day Monday, especially across eastern counties, as the wind shifts more out of the southeast. Highs will top out close to 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will begin picking up as well, with SE winds around 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25.

Looking Ahead to the Remainder of the Week: High Pressure will take back control over the Coastal Bend starting Tuesday for much the workweek, bringing southerly flow and an increase in humidity to the area. Highs will approach 90 by Wednesday and Thursday, with no cold front in sight to cool us down in the next week or so. Drought conditions will need to be monitored.