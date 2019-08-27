That's what we've been hearing. But fires occur in forests worldwide every year (see California. That's how Mother nature works) and, by looking at the data, this year does look a little bit above average down there. Nowhere near zero but, also, nowhere near a record, or the number of fires in 2010. Check out this website and it's interactive graphs. It uses NASA data and is updated daily:
https://www.globalfiredata.org/forecast.html#elbeni
That's what we've been hearing. But fires occur in forests worldwide every year (see California. That's how Mother nature works) and, by looking at the data, this year does look a little bit above average down there. Nowhere near zero but, also, nowhere near a record, or the number of fires in 2010. Check out this website and it's interactive graphs. It uses NASA data and is updated daily: