If it’s felt like a dry year, it definitely has. The state of Texas has been lacking in rainfall for the year. More importantly, Corpus Christi is drastically behind in our yearly intake of rain. Tropical systems have stayed away from us and the systems that roll through south Texas simply haven't dropped enough rain. Here’s the latest.

While the number above may look healthy, 16.02 inches, we certainly need more. In fact, based on average, we are almost 2 inches below where we need to be in the middle of October. If that wasn't bad enough, our annual rainfall is almost 11 inches below average.

The lack of rain also contributes to drought. Drought encompasses much more than rainfall but for this article, we’ll stick to monthly and annual rainfall. Drought has generally worsened over the last 6 months in south Texas. In fact, Nueces and San Patricio continue to stay in severe drought. You’ll notice, worsening drought closer to the Rio Grande, San Antonio and over central and north Texas. In fact, half the state of Texas is considered in a drought according to last week's update. The drought monitor updates every Thursday.

If conditions don't improve, we’re looking at the potential at extreme to exceptional drought across south Texas. The way our atmosphere is shaping up, in the long run, it’s not looking promising to say the least. The latest on the CPC (Climate Prediction Center) shows below normal rainfall into early November. With the bulk of tropical activity coming to an end November 30th, we generally can rule out tropical rain. Our eyes now turn to the north and west for upper level systems to bring us out of the drought by the end of the year.