AUSTIN, Texas — Tropical Depression Cristobal remains a disorganized tropical system dumping heavy rain across portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The center of Cristobal continues to move northward at about 10 miles per hour, but the outer most bands are well north into southern Tennessee.

KVUE

The storm is expected to continue losing strength to become mainly a rainmaker north into Arkansas, Missouri, and by the end of the week through Illinois and Wisconsin.

KVUE

RELATED: Gov. Abbott discusses hurricane preparation in COVID-19 times

KVUE

Meanwhile, in Central Texas conditions remain parched over the next two weeks according to the Climate Prediction Center's 8 to 14 day outlook of precipitation.

RELATED: Forecast: Triple digit heat on the way by Tuesday

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video shows looters destroying minority-owned business in Downtown Austin

Austin protests Sunday remain generally peaceful, few moments of tension

PHOTOS: Cleanup underway in Downtown Austin after all-day protests