Aurora borealis spotted in northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Did you see the aurora borealis this morning?
Photographers in northern Colorado captured images of the aurora early Monday morning.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said the opportunity Monday was the best chance for Coloradans to see the aurora borealis in a long time.
There were multiple sightings of the aurora borealis along the Colorado-Wyoming border overnight.
Due to light pollution, though, it was highly unlikely that it would've been visible over the Denver area.
Photographing the aurora borealis
Photographers say the aurora borealis looks much dimmer to the naked eye in Colorado than it appears in photographs.
The key is to get a camera that allows you to adjust the length of time the iris is open during the capture. The longer the exposure, the more light there will be in the capture.
You will need a tripod when doing long-exposure photography because any movement of the camera while the iris is open will be recorded in the picture.
There has been some recent success in capturing the aurora with smartphones. Some have great low light settings or allow you to iris up a few levels manually before taking a picture.
