Aurora borealis spotted in northern Colorado

The northern lights were seen in Colorado early Monday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Did you see the aurora borealis this morning?

Photographers in northern Colorado captured images of the aurora early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the opportunity Monday was the best chance for Coloradans to see the aurora borealis in a long time.

Are you seeing the #AuroraBorealis in northern Colorado tonight? Might be the best chance in a long time. We're seeing good pictures from Fort Collins and Cheyenne! Moon will be going down soon so it might be easier then. Get away from city lights and look north. https://t.co/TyrGzpk2xt — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 27, 2023

There were multiple sightings of the aurora borealis along the Colorado-Wyoming border overnight.

Due to light pollution, though, it was highly unlikely that it would've been visible over the Denver area.

Thanks to insomnia but definitely no thanks to the 60mph wind gusts, I drove to the Wyoming border to get this 15min time lapse of the Northern lights 😍🌎 #Auroraborealis @NWSBoulder @BianchiWeather pic.twitter.com/b4iPiWUGxM — MR. JOSHUA (@j95mlr) February 27, 2023

Bucket list I just got! Just witnessed and captured The Northern Lights aka The Aurora Borealis here just North of Iliff Colorado!!! Very rare this far South! Full set of photos- https://t.co/QsLGAbVUlX. @NWSBoulder @CReppWx @ReedTimmerAccu @weatherchannel @dkelley21 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/OUMN4iT9wV — Dakota McGee (@DakotaMcGee6) February 27, 2023

Photographing the aurora borealis

Photographers say the aurora borealis looks much dimmer to the naked eye in Colorado than it appears in photographs.

The key is to get a camera that allows you to adjust the length of time the iris is open during the capture. The longer the exposure, the more light there will be in the capture.

You will need a tripod when doing long-exposure photography because any movement of the camera while the iris is open will be recorded in the picture.

There has been some recent success in capturing the aurora with smartphones. Some have great low light settings or allow you to iris up a few levels manually before taking a picture.

