CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — BE PREPARED, NOT SCARED!

With hurricane season far from over, are you ready if one comes this way? There's no need to worry because the time to prepare is now.

Alex Garcia is the Executive Director at the American Red Cross and says even if the community is prepared for a hurricane, there are still ways to help.

"In many cases that's is what we're doing to be able to support the shelters and those families that are in need," said Garcia.

American Red Cross offers aid to communities that face catastrophes.

For more on what you need to know to stay prepared and how to donate, visit the American Red Cross website here.

