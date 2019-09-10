CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For about a week now, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for area beaches, between Baffin Bay and Port Lavaca. Persistent onshore SE winds have helped tides reach about 1-2 ft. above where they normally are. This can put sea water up to sand dunes in some areas, making driving on the beach difficult.

The worst times to try and drive on the beach will be around high tides. Near Bob Hall Pier, high tides will occur at 11:40a - Wednesday and 1:03p - Thursday. Coastal Flooding will let up on Friday with the arrival of a cold front. The front will usher in strong north winds, an off-shore flow at the beach, getting rid of the higher than normal tides.