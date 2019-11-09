The time period of September 9-11 is considered the peak of hurricane season.

We're been okay so far. Having to keep an eye on Barry, and getting some rain from Fernand.

And even with the chance of a Texas landfall starting to decrease, it is still hurricane season. That's why we're still watching.

There are three disturbances out there right now. The one in the middle will probably end up being nothing, and the orange one looks like it's going to stay on the Florida side of the Gulf.

But the one way out east that's still marked with an x is now being given a 30% chance of development and may cause some problems.

Not to get too scientific, but there's a forecast method called an analog forecast. Something we've seen before is happening again, and this is what ended up eventually happening.

The setup is high pressure over eastern Canada that has led to some hurricane development in the past in the Atlantic, and it's there again now.

So let's all keep an eye out and see if that thing does develop way out there and, if it does, where it goes.