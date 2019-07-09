The summer time yields a peak in tropical activity in the northern hemisphere. This is due to the complete warming of ocean water which helps aid easterly tropical waves becoming more organized.

If you’ve ever wondered what distinguishes these storms, the answer is very simple. It boils down to one factor and that is geographical location. As this is surprising to most, typhoons, hurricanes and cyclones are all recognized as the same weather phenomenon. While there is no difference in intensity, the main difference is where it forms.

Close to home where we see tropical activity, once strong enough, we name these storms hurricanes. These areas include the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and the east Pacific. These are the areas of the world where we call these storms Hurricanes. As you move farther west into the northwest Pacific and these storms are recognized as Typhoons. In the South Pacific and Indian Ocean, meteorologists refer to these storms as Cyclones.

Meteorologists all over the world refer to them as Tropical Cyclone. According to NOAA, this is a “organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originate over tropical and subtropical waters and has a low level circulation” These deep areas of organized low pressure spin counter clockwise in the northern hemisphere and clockwise in the southern hemisphere. This is due to the Coriolis Effect.

On our side of the Pacific and in the Atlantic, the weakest and most disorganized system is technically a Tropical Depression. This a weak area of low pressure with winds below 38 mph. A level above that is a Tropical Storm. This is better organized and winds are between 39-73 mph. After a Tropical Storms, we refer to the Saffir-Simpson Scale to determine the intensity of hurricanes.

