Nice and comfortable Easter Sunday, a stray shower can't be ruled out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another crisp night is in store for the Coastal Bend, as temperatures bottom out near 60 degrees. An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out on Easter Sunday as well as Monday, but don't plan on having to make any adjustments to your plans for either day. After that disturbance moves east Monday, winds will start turning more out of the south, pushing temperatures well into the 80s for the week ahead.

Saturday night: A rogue shower is possible, but any rain we do see would be much welcomed. Lows will round out around 60.

Easter Sunday: More of a cloudy start than the first half of the weekend, but we should stay dry throughout the majority of the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will still be pumping from the Gulf between 10 and 20 MPH.

Looking Ahead to Next Week: High Pressure will take back control over the Coastal Bend for much the workweek, bringing southerly flow and an increase in humidity to the area. Highs will approach 90 by Thursday, with no cold front to cool us down in the next week or so.

