BEAUMONT, Texas — Tropical Depression Imelda continued to drench Southeast Texas. A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The warning includes:

- Jefferson County

- Southwestern Newton County

- Southern Hardin County

- Orange County

- Southeastern Jasper County

At 9:14 a.m., doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain continues to fall across these areas. Ten to 30 inches of rain have fallen overnight and this morning.

Flash flooding is occurring with numerous road closures and water rescues ongoing. I-10 is shut down between Beaumont and Winnie. Officials are urging everyone in the emergency area to seek high ground immediately.

If you are caught outside and need assistance, please call 911. If you can't get through to 911, call Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Jefferson County Sheriff Office at 409-835-8411.

In Winnie the Chambers County Emergency Operations Center confirmed that at least six patients and staff were evacuated from Riceland Hospital via high-water rescue vehicles.

Please stay off the road and be safe. Stay with KBMT for the very latest on our flash flooding emergency.