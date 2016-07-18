TUESDAY: More of the same hot and humid weather with highs in the low 90s. Feel-like temps into the triple digits with a nice breeze out of the SE up to 20mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain showers become possible on Thursday and Friday with more numerous downpours/thunderstorms occurring next weekend.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.