TODAY: Scorching heat in store for Friday. Mid 70s in the morning will warm into the mid 90s this afternoon. Humidity will put heat index values into the 110 to 115 realm again. Wind from the southeast at 12-22 mph.

TONIGHT: Middle 70s with mainly clear skies and a south breeze at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heat Wave persists into the weekend where I'm not seeing much change in heat index values topping out between 110 and 115. Air temperatures look to get even hotter, in the mid to upper 90s by Sunday and Monday. Another plume of Saharan Dust, currently in the Caribbean, works into South Texas late next Tuesday. Rain chances remain non-existent until next Wednesday when the high pressure ridge shifts west and some moisture works back into the area. Still though, not a great shot.

Alan Holt

