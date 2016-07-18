TODAY: Temperatures begin in the mid to low 70s with some areas of inland fog this morning. Afternoon highs top out in the middle 90s with a heat index between 100 and 105. Wind from the southeast at 6-16 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and a full moon with temperatures settling in the middle 70s. Wind from the southeast less than 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another plume of Saharan Dust will work into the region for the weekend. Highs in the middle 90s with hazy skies and heat index values at 102-107 Saturday and 105-110 Sunday. A weak cool front will stall in Central Texas next Tuesday and Wednesday. It will not drop temperatures, but it will serve as a boundary for shower and isolated storm to fire up on. Rain chances locally will depend on how far south the boundary can sag.

Alan Holt

