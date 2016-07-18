FRIDAY: Temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 70s with only a small shot at a stray sprinkle during the morning. Look for a mix of clouds and sun along with some haze this afternoon as Saharan Dust works into the region. Temperatures warm into the low 90s with heat index values topping out around 105. Winds breezy from the SE at 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Humid and warm with overnight lows in the upper 70s. Winds stay breezy from the southeast at 10-20 mph under partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Haze sticks around for the weekend and may give you scratchy nose/throat and/or itchy/watery eyes. Those with respiratory issues may be a little more affected, too. Haze decreases into early next week. An upper level disturbance working in from the northeast will trigger some rain possibilities on Wednesday for the 4th of July. Not ready to say it's going to be a wash out, but it does look like we will be dodging some shower activity middle of next week.

Alan Holt

