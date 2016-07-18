TODAY: Not as rainy as yesterday. The lift that was over the Coastal Bend Thursday is now closer to Laredo, thus rain chances will be lower today. Still an isolated morning shower, shifting inland along the sea-breeze in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs near 90. SE breeze at 8-16 mph.

TONIGHT: Area football games will be dry with any ongoing rain ending before sunset. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s overnight. SE light wind at 4-9 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days with only a stray shower. By Sunday, a stationary boundary will ease in to the area - a byproduct of Gordon - triggering scattered showers. Hit and miss showers into early next week before drying out for the later portions of the week.

TROPICS: 3 systems in the Atlantic. Florence is the most immediate threat to the U.S. East Coast by late next week. However, it is not a threat locally. The system we need to pay closer attention to is farther south - Invest 92L. The feature will likely become Helene and move into the Caribbean Sea late next week. We will watch this system closely.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII