Friday: Look for isolated coastal showers in the morning, shifting inland with the sea-breeze in the afternoon. Showers that develop may drop brief heavy rain. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s and warm into the lower 90s. Partly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Winds from the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Looking Ahead: An unorganized tropical wave will move inland, south of Corpus Christi, but not until Sunday. That will mean that Saturday will feature another day of just isolated showers. Rain chances go up Sunday through Tuesday with scattered to numerous showers/storms in the forecast. Think of it as a frequency increase; the amount of time between rain showers will decrease. Rain totals through next Tuesday will be a general 2-4" near the coast and 1-3" inland. Of course, amounts will vary and some may receive an amount outside of that window. Some localized flooding in flood prone areas will also be possible, but moreso, Monday and Tuesday. Atmosphere dries on Wednesday.

Alan Holt

