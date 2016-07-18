Tonight:

Mainly clear with lows in the mid to low 70s. Light winds throughout the evening resulting in some patchy fog overnight in the brush country.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, more humid. High 92. Feels like 97

Looking Ahead: Scattered showers this weekend. Not much accumulation

