TODAY: Overcast skies and very gloomy this morning and for this afternoon. Along with on and off showers and some heavy downpours through Friday night football. Keep the umbrellas and rain jackets handy with temperatures getting back into the 60s overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy for the weekend with hit and miss showers all around the viewing area. Temperatures will still be well below normal in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances slowly trend down into Sunday but ramp back up for Monday to start off the work week.

Ryan Shoptaugh

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KI

II-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII