TONIGHT: Isolated shower activity will continue through 9 PM. Quiet conditions overnight with fog forming out in the inland counties along with the ranch lands out west. Lots of moisture will begin to come into the area overnight.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers continue with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Also, we will have a southeast wind at 10-15 mph. Rain chances increase late into Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will begin to see the pacific system from the west move into the mountains of Mexico and into west Texas. Bits of energy will work into south Texas which will spark up better rain chances starting Saturday morning. The heavier amounts of rainfall will stay well to our north while we will see on the order of .50"-1.25" of rainfall through the weekend.

Ryan Shoptaugh

