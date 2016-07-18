TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and rain-free for the year's first high school football games. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s overnight with a light easterly wind, less than 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High 94. Feel like 105

LOOKING AHEAD: Potential for some good rain here next week

