TODAY: Invest 95L will move in to South Texas, between CC and the TX/MX border late this morning. It remains unorganized and likely will not develop as it moves in. The Coastal Bend will be on the 'wet' side of this system, thus... Still expect heavy downpours throughout Friday; especially as the system moves in. So, into the noontime hour and afternoon, rainfall coverage and intensity should pick up. With the lack of rainfall overnight, I did drop rainfall forecast down to 2-4" with isolated amounts up to 6". With tropical systems like this one, rain often comes in bands. That makes precise rain totals very difficult to predict as one location could get a quick 3" while a spot 10 miles away gets a trace. So, flooding will still be isolated, but mainly into the afternoon and tonight. Shouldn't be a problem this morning. Temperatures stay in the middle 80s with an east wind at 10-20 mph. When it isn't raining, expect cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Periods of tropical downpours remain in play through the overnight. In my opinion, this is when the flooding risk will be the greatest. Add in the loss of daylight and I wouldn't advise driving around if you don't have to. Obviously, if rain doesn't come to fruition today, flooding may not be as problematic tonight. Lows in the middle 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Tropical downpours remain in play Saturday morning and early afternoon. From about 3p to sunset, rain should be diminishing as the tropical system moves toward Del Rio. Drier conditions prevail Saturday evening. Sunday will be warmer and drier under partly cloudy skies and high temperatures pushing 90.

Alan Holt

