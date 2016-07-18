TONIGHT: Overcast skies with temperatures cooling down into the lower 60s and upper 50s overnight. Patchy fog for early tomorrow morning. Light to moderate showers are possible through the evening.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. Isolated areas of heavy rain

LOOKING AHEAD: We know the sun is up there, we just won't be seeing much, if any, of it

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KI

II-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII