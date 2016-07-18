TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers through the overnight hours. Southeast light wind from 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will cool down into the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers through the morning and early afternoon. Coverage will diminish through the evening hours after 5 P.M. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the afternoon while temperatures will only get into the upper 80s. Heat index will be near 96 tomorrow.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will continue to have an abundance of moisture to work with through the weekend with some isolated showers starting on Saturday. However, coverage will be less compared to today and tomorrow with more sun. High pressure will begin to build back into south Texas around mid-week next week.

TROPICS: Two systems in the Atlantic - Florence and Invest 92L (will become Helene). Neither are a threat to the TX Gulf Coast at this time, but Florence will need to be watched along the East Coast of the U.S. next week. Long rain GFS and Euro models are hinting at trying to develop something in the Gulf of Mexico, but with the outlook being so far out - 7-10 days if not more - there is no concern for now.

Ryan Shoptaugh

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII