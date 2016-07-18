Friday: Hot and humid with a high near 92. Partly to mostly cloud skies with sea breeze showers developing out in the western viewing area.

Looking Ahead: Sea breeze showers will move in once again on Friday and Saturday. Father's Day will feature more widespread heavier/numerous showers and storms. Rain continues through Tuesday with accumulations ranging from 2-4 inches.

