Friday: Temperatures begin in the mid to low 70s with some patchy inland fog. Mainly sunny skies and breezier southeast winds this afternoon at 15-25 mph. After near record setting warmth in the mid 90s yesterday, temperatures should back off a few degrees today thanks to more humidity in the atmosphere. The same cannot be said for heat index values. They'll be in the upper 90s, near 100.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. Winds from the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Looking Ahead: Expect at breezy, humid, and hot weekend. Highs will top out near 90 both weekend days. Look for a few more clouds on Sunday with humidity running high. Still, no rain in the extended forecast outside of a rogue morning sprinkle or sea breeze shower. The dry weather persists. We need rain!

