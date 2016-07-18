Tonight:

Mainly clear with lows in the mid to low 70s. Light winds throughout the evening resulting in some patchy fog overnight in the brush country.

Friday: Dry air will continue to work its way into South Texas and into the coastal bend. As a result, this will keep our humidity low and will lead to a drier afternoon with blue skies and abundant sunshine.

Looking Ahead: Some tropical moisture will push into the coastal bend and help spark up a chance at some showers into Saturday and Sunday. Not expecting heavy rainfall this weekend but the chance at some isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible.

