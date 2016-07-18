TONIGHT: Rain chances go up as our tropical disturbance approaches the area from the gulf. Shower activity will produce heavy downpours. Lows in the middle 70s with an east wind at 7-14 mph.

FRIDAY: Tropical rain from tropical wave

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain starts tapering off during the day Saturday. Sunshine and mainly dry next week. Cool front next weekend

