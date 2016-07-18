TODAY: Warmer with more humidity. Temperatures will begin in the upper 60s and low 70s before warming into the upper 80s to around 90. SE winds return at 8-16 mph bringing back the humidity. Sunny to partly cloudy skies and a stray shower possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. SE breeze at 6-12 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: This weekend will be a warm, humid, and breezy one with highs near 90. A stray passing shower possible both Saturday and Sunday. The changes come in on Monday with the strongest cold front of the season so far. As of this morning, forecast timing on the front will be mid to late morning on Monday, meaning temperatures will probably warm into the low 80s prior to its arrival. Once the front arrives, expect rain, north winds, and falling temperatures - likely into the 60s during the afternoon and 50s into Tuesday morning. Next week looks very damp and cool with high temperatures in the mid to low 60s through at least Thursday. We'll also have that nuisance patchy drizzle/light rain each day.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII