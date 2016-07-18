TODAY: Overcast skies along with light rain and patchy drizzle will again be in the forecast to begin the week. Temperatures will begin in the low 60s and warm into the middle to upper 60s this afternoon. Wind from the north, steady at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Pockets of light rain/patchy drizzle persist. Lows in the lower 60s with a breezy north wind at 10-20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: More patchy drizzle/light rain for Tuesday with highs staying in the 60s. Expect rain to become frequent and heavier on Wednesday as the remnants of Willa, a tropical system in the Pacific, work over South Texas. Yes, this will generate more rain, but it will also bring a cool front with loads of dry air. And that's going to bring some wonderful weather. Expecting a run of Sunny delights Friday through the weekend.

