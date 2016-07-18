TODAY: Searing heat in store for Monday. It may be the hottest day of the year to date as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s. We hit 96 on June 5 and I have us reaching 97 in Corpus Christi this afternoon. Heat Index values will soar to between 106 and 112. Heat Advisories are in place from Noon through 8PM. Mainly sunny skies and wind from the southeast at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the middle 70s. South to southeast breeze at 6-12 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The large ridge of high pressure providing all of the heat will back to the west Tuesday and Wednesday. This will allow for some weak disturbances to pinwheel around the periphery of the high and could result in a few passing showers Tuesday and Wednesday; key word - could. The westward shift of high pressure should take some of the edge off of the heat, but temperatures will still get into the mid 90s all week and into the weekend. Also, another batch of Saharan dust will work in Tuesday into Wednesday and linger into the weekend. So, hazy skies expected.

Alan Holt

