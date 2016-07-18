Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 70s. Humidity will continue to ramp up as we continue to have good onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico. Fortunately, winds will stay breezy through the next couple of days.

Monday: Drier air begins to filter into the coastal bend along with more Saharan dust leading to some hazy skies. Partly cloudy, hot & humid. High 92. Feel like 104

Looking Ahead: Saharan dust will begin to filter out of the coastal bend by mid week which will help temperatures warm back into the mid 90s. Forecasted highs are expected to be near normal for this time of year.

