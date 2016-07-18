TODAY: Temperatures begin in the middle 70s with a touch of inland patchy fog. Saharan dust will make for hazy skies without much cloud coverage. Temperatures warm into the low 90s this afternoon with heat index values topping out around 105. Winds from the southeast at 12-22 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures settle in the middle to upper 70s. Mainly clear skies with a southeast breeze at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saharan dust will gradually work out of the atmosphere through Tuesday. Some hot/dry days are ahead of us in the extended forecast. Looking at middle 90s without rain into the later parts of the week and weekend.

Alan Holt

