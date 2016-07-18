TODAY: Lots of Saharan Dust in the atmosphere will make for hazy conditions. Otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy skies and plenty of heat. Temperatures top out in the mid to low 90s with a heat index around 105. Winds from the southeast will be breezy at 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows settle in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies should allow for viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower, which ends tonight. Best time to view is after 10 pm, viewing NE and away from city lights. If you can find the constellation, Cassiopeia (looks like a W), that's a good place to look. Wind from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Aside from a stray sea-breeze shower, I'm not seeing much of a shot at any rain through the work week or the upcoming weekend. Highs will run in the mid to low 90s with heat index values near 105. Saharan Dust plume should begin to disperse by Wednesday.

