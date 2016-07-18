Monday: Temperatures will begin close to 70 this morning with the complex of rain that moved through last night now well to the south. Isolated sea-breeze showers will pop up today, starting near the coast in the morning and moving inland in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. Winds from the southeast at 9-19 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. Winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Looking Ahead: Mainly sunny skies with a gradual warming trend through the rest of the work week and into Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle to perhaps upper 90s by the upcoming weekend. Of interest, some of the weather guidance is hinting at a broad tropical low in the central part of the Gulf of Mexico into next weekend. This could be a rain producer for whomever this heads for, but looks to pull moisture away from Texas, thus the hot weekend in the forecast. We will keep an eye on it.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII