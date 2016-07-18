TONIGHT: Southeast breeze tonight at 10-15 mph. Mostly clear skies with a full moon in sight. Temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 70s across the coastal bend overnight.

MONDAY: Tropical moisture will begin to work its way into the coastal bend setting up the stage for some isolated sea breeze showers in the morning and afternoon. The coverage of these showers will be low with inland counties. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 90s as heat indices get up to 105. Southeast winds gusting up to 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: As the area of high pressure dominates in the southeast for the foreseeable future, it will help steer good moisture and small easterly waves to help keep our rain chances constant through the end of August and early part of September. Temperatures will continue to remain near normal for this time of year.

TROPICS: Activity continues to be quiet for the next 48 hours.

