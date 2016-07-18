TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy tonight with most rain well off to our south. Dew points will stay in the 50s through tomorrow which means it will be dry and cool through Monday. Temperatures will cool down into the lower 60s overnight under overcast skies.

MONDAY: We will still continue with a dry and cool weather pattern to start the work week. Mainly dry tomorrow under overcast skies with temperatures only in the upper 60s in the afternoon. However, the chance at some isolated to scattered showers does increase through mid-week. Some localized heavy downpours are possible across the viewing area.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will slowly start to build in by the end of the week which helps eliminates rain chances and helps increase temperatures into the upper 70s in the afternoons which will still be below average.

